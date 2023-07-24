ADVERTISEMENT

Yadadri DCC president joins BRS in KCR’s presence

July 24, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Earlier, he criticised Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy

The Hindu Bureau

Yadadri Bhuvanagiri District Congress Committee president Kumbham Anil Kumar Reddy joined the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) in the presence of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday. Mr. Anil contested as Congress candidate from Bhongir constituency in 2014 and 2018 and lost to Pailla Shekhar Reddy of the BRS.

Earlier in the morning, he held a meeting with his followers and criticised Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, accusing him of disturbing the constituency. He told his followers that it was impossible to politically survive in Bhongir with Mr.Venkata Reddy interfering with an intention to dilute his chances. Later, he went to Pragati Bhavan along with Power Minister G. Jagadish Reddy and joined the BRS.

Sources said Mr. Anil Kumar Reddy had been assured the Bhongir MP ticket from the BRS if he joined the party. The BRS apparently tried to encourage his defection to the BRS to time with Rahul Gandhi’s meeting in Khammam where suspended BRS leader Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy joined Congress.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US