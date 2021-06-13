Telangana

Yadadri Collector transferred

Anita Ramachandran   | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The State government on Sunday transferred Yadadri-Bhongir Collector Anita Ramachandran and replaced her with Warangal Municipal Commissioner Pamela Satpathy. The order was issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.


