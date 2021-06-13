The State government on Sunday transferred Yadadri-Bhongir Collector Anita Ramachandran and replaced her with Warangal Municipal Commissioner Pamela Satpathy. The order was issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.
Yadadri Collector transferred
Special Correspondent
HYDERABAD ,
June 13, 2021 22:45 IST
