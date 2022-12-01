 Y. S. Sharmila submits memorandum to Governor

December 01, 2022 09:24 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila met Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan here on Thursday and submitted a memorandum explaining the attack that took on her convoy in Warangal district on Tuesday and subsequent incidents that took place.

“With extreme pain and despair, we bring to your notice the menacing manner in which the incumbent TRS Government has been trampling the hands that are raised in the protest and strangling the voices that scream hopelessness. This a clear case of impunity and the irony is that TRS keeps branding itself perpetually, as a party whose genesis and existence lay in their peaceful participation in people’s movements,” said Ms. Sharmila in her memorandum.

“On contrary, they are absolutely autocratic and dictatorial. In this instance where they went amok against us, it was clear case of subversion and state-sponsored intrusion into the padayatra that was going on peacefully. For a year and covering about 3,500 kilometres across the State, our padayatra has been drawing immense response and participation from the people. This sure had not gone well with the TRS Government and they have been planning these attacks to hurt our morale and keep us away from the people,” Ms Sharmila explained.

“I now see the possible threat to the lives of our committed party workers and continued attacks on our padayatra. We will be relieved if you can seek a report from Home Ministry and the office of DGP,” said Ms. Sharmila.

Later, speaking to reporters, the YSRTP president said that the TRS was unable to digest the support for the party from the public and the attacks took place at the direction of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and the attackers were TRS goons.

Stating that the padayatra would commence on Friday again, Ms. Sharmila said that Mr. Chandrashekar Rao would be held responsible if something happened to them. She said that they were going to lodge a complaint with High Court, Supreme Court judges and Home Ministry.

She reiterated her accusation that Telangana became Afghanistan and KCR became president of Taliban.