Y. S. Sharmila holds protest at Bollepally

Alleges attack on party workers

Alleges attack on party workers

YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila held dharna at Bollepally village in Bhongir mandal in Yadadri- Bhuvanagiri district on Saturday alleging that party activists were attacked by TRS workers. Police had a tough time in pacifying her.

According to sources, when YSRTP workers are arranging some flexi boards in the village as part of Praja Prasthanam Pada Yatra by Ms. Sharmila on 30th day, the party workers were attacked by some persons in the village and they were injured. The YSRTP leaders also alleged that one of the party workers was attacked with a knife and tried to strangulate.

On information, Ms. Sharmila held a protest in the village and consoled the party worker injured in the attack. After the protest, police assured to take action against the accused.