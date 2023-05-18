ADVERTISEMENT

Y. S. Sharmila booked for comments against KCR

May 18, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Banjara Hills police registered a case against Telangana YSR party president Y. S. Sharmila for her alleged defamatory comments against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the BRS. 

Police said a case was registered under Sections 505(2) (statements conducing to public mischief) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the IPC, following a complaint from Narender Yadav, a BRS activist, who stated that Sharmila had blamed the Chief Minister and the BRS for the TSPSC exam question paper leak during a press conference and on social media. 

YS Sharmila had made the comments while speaking about the leaking of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exam papers which was shared widely on social media.

