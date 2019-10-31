Xilinx opens 4 lakh sq ft R&D centre

US technology firm Xilinx, a leader in adaptive and intelligent computing, on Thursday announced the opening of a four lakh sq ft research and development (R&D) centre in the city and with it plans to double the headcount over the next few years.

“Our new R&D centre will help further our expansion and ongoing engagements with customers, partners and industry luminaries,” president and CEO Victor Peng said, while referring to the pace of growth of the firm from a team of 60 employees in 2006 to the present headcount of 1,000. A good chunk of the headcount is in Hyderabad, including around 800 engineers.

The multi-million dollar engineering facility will help drive Xilinx’s next phase of regional growth with plans to double the headcount in India within the coming years. He, however, refused to specify the investment made on the facility and the timeframe within which 1,000 more people will be hired.

The largest for Xilinx outside of its corporate headquarters in San Jose, California, the R&D centre will drive continued advancements in the company’s hardware and software products, including the new adaptive compute acceleration platform (ACAP) devices and Vitis Unified Software Platform, a release said.

Mr. Peng said India is a renowned design hub and Hyderabad has a good mix of hardware and software talent in addition to many leading universities. “It is a very important region for us, especially for our core markets and growth areas spanning the data centre to wired and wireless communications.”

For the $3 billion, Nasdaq listed firm, India as a market for its products is “not that large [but] we see the the potential is very very large,” he replied to a query. Focus market segment in the country for Xilinx are data centres, communication networks and aerospace and defence.

Vice president of engineering and Hyderabad site director Ajay Naini said the new facility can accommodate 2,000 people and will be the centre of Xilinx innovation in India.