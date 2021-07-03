‘WWF-style political wrestling match between KCR-Jagan’

Hyderabad

03 July 2021 21:10 IST

TRS flaring up emotions with an eye on Huzurabad byelection, says AICC spokesperson

AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan has alleged that people of both the Telugu states were witnessing a WWF-style political wrestling match with Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy acting as fierce opponents, forgetting all the bonhomie they exhibited in the past.

The memories of KCR heartily hugging YS Jagan and YSRCP MLA Roja serving dinner to KCR, Vijaysai Reddy touching KCR’s feet are all fresh in Telugu people’s memory. But now both the CMs are enacting political drama in case of Krishna water issue, to flare up people’s emotions ahead of Huzurabad byelection, Mr. Sravan alleged at a press conference.

“They are trying to flare up people’s emotions in case of Krishna water issue for political and financial gains,” he said and appealed to Telangana people not to get swayed by the political gimmicks. He questioned the inaction and silence of TRS leaders over AP’s water loot over the past two years.

He reminded that the YS Jagan’s first resolution in AP Assembly was to construct Sangameshwaram and Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Projects and expand Pothireddypadu Project. Administrative sanction for Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme by A.P. government was given on May 5, 2020, tenders were called in the August same year. “What were KCR and his cabinet colleagues Prashanth Reddy, Niranjan Reddy and Srinvas Goud, who are making fake war cries now, doing all these days?” he questioned.