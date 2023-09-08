WWE Superstars Spectacle unfolds at the Gachibowli stadium

September 08, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

For the likes of Shanky, the seven-foot giant who signed with WWE in 2020, it was a dream come true to showcase his skills when the WWE Superstars Spectacle unfolded at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here on Friday night.

Incidentally, this was only the second time ever in India and the first time in Hyderabad where some of the big names of the WWE, including 13-time WWE champion John Cena, India’s very own Jinder Mahal, who battled his way to the WWE championship, ‘Veer Mahan’ Indus Sher, ’The Ring General’ Gunther, Natalya, carrying on the legacy of the legendary Hart Family, were in action to delight of the capacity crowd.

“It was an amazing experience to be in India, emotionally too. Just focussed on the match, lot of noise in the stands,” Jindal said. “We had some dosa, Hyderabad biryani. The foreigners too enjoyed the South Indian cuisine,” said Jindal.

“The biggest challenge is to be motivated year after year. New young talent in WWE keeps us motivated. It comes from within, setting your goals, finding reason why you represent WWE, your country, heritage. Well, the support has been incredible. I am all excited to be here,” he said. For his part, Drew McIntyre, who won in 2020 during the pandemic, said every place had been a highlight for him. “It was an incredible feeling to win in difficult times when the world was not sure what was coming at it,” he said.

“WWE to be in India is very very important, a great moment for me. We had great experiences in 2017. Indian fans are so passionate and knowledgeable. About 200 photographs were taken by my fans with me on arrival at Mumbai airport. Oh, it all shows how much they love this sport,” he said.

For his part, Shanky, whose Bhangra dance on arrival on the stage had the crowd on its feet, reveals that it has been a struggle early on to be there amongst the big guns of WWE. “Language is the major barrier. I struggled a lot in this regard,” he said.

“Jinder paaji, as a mentor, taught me everything about this sport. The great Khali sir has beaten everyone. Jinder paaji became a champion and they are the role models for someone like us,” he said. “Finally the long wait to take part in a WWE event in India had finally ended. No pressure, but felt a bit nervous,” Shanky said.

