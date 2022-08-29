‘Wrong policies of Modi resulted in price rise’

ADVERTISEMENT

Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, Congress Lok Sabha member from Koraput in Odisha, accused that the wrong policies followed by the Narendra Modi Government at the Centre gave rise to the prices in the country.

“Mr. Narendra Modi, who promised two crore jobs a year for the youth, has increased the inflation resulting in unemployment and price rise. The price rise is so high that common man was unable live a peaceful life. The price rise is continuing since 2014,” commented Mr. Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka while speaking to reporters at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday.

“Mr. Modi removed subsidies on gas, used Ujwal Yojana to win last general elections. The prices of petrol, diesel and liquid petroleum gas (LPG) in the international market were far higher in 2013- 14 comparing with 2021-22. But people are paying higher costs to LPG and petrol comparing with 2014,” said Mr. Sankar adding that despite reduction prices in the international market the benefits are not reaching the end consumer.

Accusing that demonetisation and hurriedly implemented GST has ruined the economy of India, the Congress MP said that the BJP at Centre has been handing over the public sector units (PSU) to the corporates.

“There are more than 10 lakh vacancies in the Central Government, which is 24 per cent in the overall sanctioned posts. This was due to anti-youth policies implemented by the Centre. The improper formation of Agnipath scheme has disappointed the youth who wish to join armed forces,” commented Mr. Sankar.

Stating that the Congress has been organising protests since 2021 June and so far seven protests were held, the Congress MP said that the party would hold ‘Mehangipar Halla Bol’ on September 4 th at Ramlila Maidan at New Delhi.