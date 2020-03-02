Wrap up water supply work in Narsapur by April: Harish

Finance Minister Harish Rao during the Pattana Pragathi programme at Narsapur in Medak on Sunday.

MEDAK

02 March 2020 00:28 IST

‘The works must be conducted on a war footing’

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao, on Sunday, directed officials to complete the work for supply of drinking water in Narsapur constituency limits by April-end.

Mr. Harish Rao participated in the Pattana Pragathi programme at Narsapur on Sunday and held a review meeting with officials.

“Complete the works for the supply of water from Komatibanda to Narsapur within April. Hand over the site for construction of sump at Shivampet to the officials concerned and work must start from Monday. The works must be conducted on a war footing. Call for tenders immediately,” said Mr. Harish Rao, adding that drinking water must be supplied to Shivampet and Veldurthi mandals within 15 days.

He also said that officials should take steps to supply water to Sangareddy, Andol, Patancheru, Medak, Narayanakhed and Zaheerabad, on alternative days.

Stating that the financial year would come to an end soon, he said that all works must be completed and bills submitted before the deadline. He also asked officials to complete all the road works immediately.

Medak Collector K. Dharma Reddy and MLA Ch. Madan Reddy were also there.