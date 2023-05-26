Worried over Congress popularity, KCR plans to give free cylinders: Revanth

May 26, 2023 10:40 am | Updated 10:40 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A. Revanth Reddy has claimed that Chief Minister, K. Chandrahsekhar Rao was planning to give cooking gas cylinders free of cost for the next three months before the elections realising that the Congress’s assurance to give cylinders at ₹500 to every household after it comes to power had caught on with the women in the State.

He claimed that Mr. KCR was worried over the Karnataka results and the rising graph of the Congress’s popularity. “The Chief Minister is now thinking of countering this with free cylinders,” he claimed and said but people know that this would be for just three months before the elections. “Once the elections are over, KCR would deceive people like he did with other schemes,” he said.

Mr. Reddy was speaking at a public meeting organised in Jadcherla in Mahabubnagar district marking the completion of 800 km padayatra of CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday. He reiterated the party’s assurance about ₹5 lakh free insurance under Arogyasri, ₹5 lakh for people to construct houses, filling up of two lakh job vacancies in the government and gas cylinders to every household at ₹500.

Attacking the Chief Minister, he said Mr. KCR had deceived Mahabubnagar district that sent him to Parliament. On the other hand, Congress leaders like Nagam Janardhan Reddy and G. Chinna Reddy had got irrigation projects for the district fighting with their own governments. He too started his political journey as an MPTC from Midjil in the district. He urged people to give all the 14 seats in the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district to Congress for the work it had done.