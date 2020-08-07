World Heritage Committee meet postponed

Will the Ramappa Temple get the World Heritage Site status?

The answer to this question has been further delayed as the 44th session of the World Heritage Committee has been postponed.

The session was supposed to take place in Fuzhou in China.

“In light of recent developments in the world related to pandemic COVID-19, it was decided that the 44th session of the World Heritage Committee, initially scheduled from June 29 - July 9, 2020 will be postponed to a later date. Consultations are currently underway to determine the exact dates of the session,” is the message hosted on the Unesco website.

Located about 200-km from Hyderabad, the Ramappa temple is considered a gem carved in stone during the Kakatiya rule dating back about 800 years.

Nominated for the Unesco World Heritage Site in 2014 as ‘The Glorious Kakatiya Temples and Gateways’ - it had three sites. But it was whittled down to just the Ramappa temple in Palampet leading to some queries from the inspection team.

According to B.V. Papa Rao, who was part of the team that made a presentation for the site, the questions raised by the Unesco team have been answered.