World champion boxer Nikhat Zareen joins Telangana police force as DSP

Updated - September 19, 2024 03:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Boxer Nikhat Zareen submits her joining report as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) to Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Jitender, in Hyderabad on Wednesday (September 18, 2024). | Photo Credit: ANI

Renowned boxer Nikhat Zareen joined the Telangana Police as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (Special Police) on Wednesday (September 18, 2024).

The two-time world boxing champion submitted her joining report to the Director General of Police, Jitender. A native of Nizamabad district, Nikhat Zareen has an illustrious career in boxing, having won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games and a bronze medal at the Asian Games. She also represented India at the recently concluded Olympics in Paris.

The State government recognised Nikhat Zareen’s exceptional achievements and issued orders appointing her as a DSP (Special Police). Following this, she reported for duty at the DGP’s office.

Mahesh M Bhagwat IPS, Additional DGP (Law and order in charge Personnel), extended his congratulations to Nikhat Zareen on her new role.

