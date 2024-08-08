ADVERTISEMENT

World Bank, Telangana discuss partnerships in skills development, Net Zero, reimagination of Hyderabad

Published - August 08, 2024 12:10 am IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and his team meet World Bank President Ajay Banga in Washington

R. Ravikanth Reddy,M. Rajeev

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy with World Bank president Ajay Banga on Wednesday. IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu and Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari are also seen.

Telangana government and the World Bank have decided to set up cross-functional team to conceptualise viable projects in skills development, urban rejuvenation and reimagination, Net Zero developments, citizens’ healthcare, diagnostics and electronic records.

ADVERTISEMENT

An hour-long meeting between the Telangana delegation led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and the World Bank team led by its President Ajay Banga in Washington on Wednesday discussed on partnerships, with the major themes being people, planet, sustainability, healthcare, skills and jobs.

The World Bank backing would give a massive fillip to several of the key visions of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, including the Musi River rejuvenation project, Skill University, Future City, Citizen Healthcare and development of Hyderabad 4.0. It is the first time that Telangana has chosen to explore working with any of the Bretton Woods Institutions. The Telangana team gave an overview of several other developments which impact the lives and livelihood of citizens, environment and sustainability in the State.

The World Bank, while expressing delight and optimism about the balanced vision of the Chief Minister, highlighted how the bank has enjoyed success in generating positive outcomes in the region with several project initiatives earlier. Mr. Revanth Reddy expressed delight after the marquee endorsement on several key initiatives of the State, and promised to ensure each project is followed up on mission mode to ensure ambitious impact.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu, Chief Secretary A. Shanti Kumari, officials including Jayesh Ranjan, Ramakrishna Rao, V. Sheshadri, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy and Ajith Reddy apart from World Bank Executive Director Parameswaran Iyer were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US