World Bank, Telangana discuss partnerships in skills development, Net Zero, reimagination of Hyderabad

Telangana government and the World Bank have decided to set up cross-functional team to conceptualise viable projects in skills development, urban rejuvenation and reimagination, Net Zero developments, citizens’ healthcare, diagnostics and electronic records.

ADVERTISEMENT

An hour-long meeting between the Telangana delegation led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and the World Bank team led by its President Ajay Banga in Washington on Wednesday discussed on partnerships, with the major themes being people, planet, sustainability, healthcare, skills and jobs.

The World Bank backing would give a massive fillip to several of the key visions of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, including the Musi River rejuvenation project, Skill University, Future City, Citizen Healthcare and development of Hyderabad 4.0. It is the first time that Telangana has chosen to explore working with any of the Bretton Woods Institutions. The Telangana team gave an overview of several other developments which impact the lives and livelihood of citizens, environment and sustainability in the State.

The World Bank, while expressing delight and optimism about the balanced vision of the Chief Minister, highlighted how the bank has enjoyed success in generating positive outcomes in the region with several project initiatives earlier. Mr. Revanth Reddy expressed delight after the marquee endorsement on several key initiatives of the State, and promised to ensure each project is followed up on mission mode to ensure ambitious impact.

IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu, Chief Secretary A. Shanti Kumari, officials including Jayesh Ranjan, Ramakrishna Rao, V. Sheshadri, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy and Ajith Reddy apart from World Bank Executive Director Parameswaran Iyer were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.