GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

World Bank, Telangana discuss partnerships in skills development, Net Zero, reimagination of Hyderabad

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and his team meet World Bank President Ajay Banga in Washington

Published - August 08, 2024 12:10 am IST - HYDERABAD

R. Ravikanth Reddy,M. Rajeev
Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy with World Bank president Ajay Banga on Wednesday. IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu and Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari are also seen.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy with World Bank president Ajay Banga on Wednesday. IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu and Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari are also seen.

Telangana government and the World Bank have decided to set up cross-functional team to conceptualise viable projects in skills development, urban rejuvenation and reimagination, Net Zero developments, citizens’ healthcare, diagnostics and electronic records.

An hour-long meeting between the Telangana delegation led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and the World Bank team led by its President Ajay Banga in Washington on Wednesday discussed on partnerships, with the major themes being people, planet, sustainability, healthcare, skills and jobs.

The World Bank backing would give a massive fillip to several of the key visions of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, including the Musi River rejuvenation project, Skill University, Future City, Citizen Healthcare and development of Hyderabad 4.0. It is the first time that Telangana has chosen to explore working with any of the Bretton Woods Institutions. The Telangana team gave an overview of several other developments which impact the lives and livelihood of citizens, environment and sustainability in the State.

The World Bank, while expressing delight and optimism about the balanced vision of the Chief Minister, highlighted how the bank has enjoyed success in generating positive outcomes in the region with several project initiatives earlier. Mr. Revanth Reddy expressed delight after the marquee endorsement on several key initiatives of the State, and promised to ensure each project is followed up on mission mode to ensure ambitious impact.

IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu, Chief Secretary A. Shanti Kumari, officials including Jayesh Ranjan, Ramakrishna Rao, V. Sheshadri, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy and Ajith Reddy apart from World Bank Executive Director Parameswaran Iyer were present.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.