World Bank consultant visits PJTSAU, holds discussions on climate change challenges

June 23, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

He says the reach of the university’s research, extension work will determine returns

The Hindu Bureau

World Bank consultant E.V. Poliakov in the augmented and virtual reality (AVR) lab on the campus of PJTSAU in Hyderabad on Friday.

Consultant (economic development) of World Bank and Food and Agriculture Organisation of the U.N. Evgueni Victorovich Poliakov on Friday visited Prof. Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) and held discussions with the university management about its preparedness to handle the climate change.

In-charge registrar of the university M. Venkata Ramana and director/deans of research, extension and academics wings of the university had a detailed meeting with Dr. Poliakov for about two hours, during which they explained to him the work being done by the university. They also discussed at length about issues related to agriculture in the State.

Dr. Poliakov sought to know more about the impacts of climate change, preparedness to face them and the technology to handle such scenarios. The university management explained to him about the short-duration crop varieties developed by them, efficient water management, measures being taken to educate the farmers about the impending problems.

Further, they discussed spreading evolving technologies with the help of Krishi Vigyan Kendras. It was also decided to work together on issues related to farming. Later, Dr. Paliakov visited the augmented and virtual reality (AVR) lab in the agricultural college on the university campus.

