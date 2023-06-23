HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

World Bank consultant visits PJTSAU, holds discussions on climate change challenges

He says the reach of the university’s research, extension work will determine returns

June 23, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
World Bank consultant E.V. Poliakov in the augmented and virtual reality (AVR) lab on the campus of PJTSAU in Hyderabad on Friday.

World Bank consultant E.V. Poliakov in the augmented and virtual reality (AVR) lab on the campus of PJTSAU in Hyderabad on Friday.

Consultant (economic development) of World Bank and Food and Agriculture Organisation of the U.N. Evgueni Victorovich Poliakov on Friday visited Prof. Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) and held discussions with the university management about its preparedness to handle the climate change.

In-charge registrar of the university M. Venkata Ramana and director/deans of research, extension and academics wings of the university had a detailed meeting with Dr. Poliakov for about two hours, during which they explained to him the work being done by the university. They also discussed at length about issues related to agriculture in the State.

Dr. Poliakov sought to know more about the impacts of climate change, preparedness to face them and the technology to handle such scenarios. The university management explained to him about the short-duration crop varieties developed by them, efficient water management, measures being taken to educate the farmers about the impending problems.

Further, they discussed spreading evolving technologies with the help of Krishi Vigyan Kendras. It was also decided to work together on issues related to farming. Later, Dr. Paliakov visited the augmented and virtual reality (AVR) lab in the agricultural college on the university campus.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.