Worksite school opened for children of migrant labourers

The district Labour Department in association with Education Department and TATA Trust launched a worksite school for the benefit of children of migrant Odisha labourers at brick kilns in the district.

Collector Sarfaraz Ahmed formally inaugurated the school for migrant children at Chintakunta in Karimnagar mandal on Thursday. On the occasion, he called upon the migrant labourers to educate their children and not make them work at the kilns. A total of 105 migrant children would attend the worksite school at Chintakunta where four Vidya volunteers from Odisha were deployed to impart education in their mother tongue. Deputy Labour Commissioner A. Gandhi said they had identified a total of 335 migrant children of brick kiln workers at 34 brick kilns in five mandals. He said they would open 12 worksite cluster schools and the Education Department would provide mid-day meals to the children. The TATA Trust had helped in allotting Vidya volunteers from Odisha.