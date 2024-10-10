Workshop turns focus on environmental impact of AI, Data Centres

Telangana has 25 out of the 240 data centres in India. Two more IT majors are in the final stages of setting up data centres that are now the key to powering the AI revolution unfolding across the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Telangana is not the only State that is supportive of these industries. State governments are bending backwards to attract data centres and they include Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka which have attractive policies to host these centres. Because data centres are seen as a critical infrastructure we cannot ask any questions,” said Pradip Thomas of University of Queensland at a workshop on ‘Data Centres for AI: Global Expansion and the Environment’ hosted in hybrid mode at the International Institute of Information Technology.

Mr. Thomas turned the focus from AI to data centres and their impact on environment. “These companies have been given land at cheap rates. Leeway in labour and environmental laws and there is no data on usage of water and electricity by these centres. More focus is needed on the functioning of data centres and their impact on environment,” said Mr. Thomas speaking at the workshop.

Other speakers similarly focussed on extractive nature of data centres and the need for proactive work in this space.

Introducing the subject, Aakansha Natani of IIIT-Hyderabad cited a study that showed that Google AI uses 500 ml of water for generating 100 words of AI text. “There is a colonial continuity that is seen in data centres. What used to be exploitation of land, water, minerals is now energy and water soaked up data centres. The trends and patterns need to be studied and political thinking has to be initiated with evidence,” said Paola Ricaurte of Tecnologico de Monterrey in Mexico.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.