Workshop to promote youth in agriculture

Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) is hosting a regional workshop on “Youth as Torch Bearers of Business Oriented Agriculture in South India” in collaboration with Trust for Advancement of Agricultural Sciences (TASS), Asia-Pacific Association of Agricultural Research Institutions (APAARI) and ICAR-NAARM on October 21 and 22 at PJTSAU here.

According to Vice-Chancellor of PJTSAU V. Praveen Rao, the workshop is being held with the aim to motivate and attract youth to agriculture especially through agri-entrepreneurship. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan would inaugurate the workshop as well as an exhibition on “Potential Agri Enterprises” organised as part of the event.

About 400 participants, including students from South Indian Agricultural Universities, young farmers, budding entrepreneurs, successful agripreneurs, industry partners, scientists, development managers from national and regional institutions, are expected to participate in the workshop.

Several speakers from agricultural universities, industry, agripreneurs, policy makers would be sharing their experiences in several technical sessions and panel discussions.

The workshop is aimed at providing a platform to share knowledge and experiences on innovations, success stories on agri-entrepreneurship and opportunities for speciality modern farming, discuss impediments and constraints in executing innovative ideas and suggest measures for their redressal.

The role of institutions — public, private and development sector for extending technical, financial and required policy support, defining role of youth in rural advisory services and for linking farmers to markets — would also be discussed.