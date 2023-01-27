ADVERTISEMENT

Workshop on prevention of forest fire

January 27, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

An awareness meet on forest fire management was conducted for field level officials and staff of Amrabad and Kawal tiger reserves by the Forest department in coordination with the World Wide Fund for Nature - India, at Achampet in Nagarkurnool district on Friday, a press release said.

Researcher from the National Centre for Biological Sciences, Bengaluru, Jayashree Ratnam addressed the workshop. She said that Nallamala forests are categorised as Mesic Savannas with scattered trees and open canopy. Though forest fires are dangerous, controlled burning in limited area will help the forest by fostering biodiversity, she said.

Through co-ordinated efforts, foresters can prevent heavy loss of forests due to fire, Ms. Ratnam said, and discussed technology interventions and use of modern machinery in case of forest fires. Awareness campaigns should be taken up to alert forest fringe villages and dissuade travellers from throwing live cigarettes and cooking inside forests, she added.

CONNECT WITH US