Workshop on new criminal laws in Hyderabad tomorrow

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy and Telangana High Court judges K. Surender, Madhavi Devi and A. Laxmi Narayana will participate in a one-day workshop titled ‘New Criminal Major Acts’ hosted by the Forum for Nationalist Thinkers, Hyderabad chapter, at Keshav Memorial College of Law, Naryanaguda, on June 30 (Sunday).

TG Bar council president A. Narsimha Reddy, former MLC and senior advocate N. Ramchander Rao, Medak MP M. Raghunandan Rao and others will attend the inaugural session, along with the Union Minister.

The technical sessions will have the HC judges as chief guests. The concluding session will have former chief justice of Patna High Court L. Narsimha Reddy as the guest of honour and an address by Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman, according to a press release on Friday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.