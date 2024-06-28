ADVERTISEMENT

Workshop on new criminal laws in Hyderabad tomorrow

Published - June 28, 2024 08:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy and Telangana High Court judges K. Surender, Madhavi Devi and A. Laxmi Narayana will participate in a one-day workshop titled ‘New Criminal Major Acts’ hosted by the Forum for Nationalist Thinkers, Hyderabad chapter, at Keshav Memorial College of Law, Naryanaguda, on June 30 (Sunday).

TG Bar council president A. Narsimha Reddy, former MLC and senior advocate N. Ramchander Rao, Medak MP M. Raghunandan Rao and others will attend the inaugural session, along with the Union Minister.

The technical sessions will have the HC judges as chief guests. The concluding session will have former chief justice of Patna High Court L. Narsimha Reddy as the guest of honour and an address by Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman, according to a press release on Friday.

