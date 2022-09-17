Workshop on minimally-invasive ‘Office Hysteroscopy’

A two-day live ‘Office Hysteroscopy’ workshop, along with hands-on simulator sessions and academic lessons, which was organised by Dr. Tanvir from Tanvir Hospital, Hyderabad, in collaboration with ESIC Medical College, Global Community Hysteroscopy, Indian Fertility Society (Telangana Chapter in Association with SIG Endometriosis) and Indian Menopause Society Operative Hysteroscopy at ESIC Medical College concluded on Saturday.

Sergio Haimovich, MD, PhD, head of the endometrial pathology hysteroscopy unit in gynaecology and obstetrics, Del Mar University Hospital, Barcelona, Spain, and Mark Hans Emanuel, Professor at University Medical Centre Utrecht, Netherlands, were the international faculty members who demonstrated live operative surgeries. Doctors from all over the country joined the training in person and through live relay telecast.

The advantage of ‘Office Hysteroscopy’ technology is that there is no need for anaesthesia and the procedure is minimally-invasive.

The patient can get back to her daily activities almost immediately after the procedure. Problems of abnormal uterine bleeding, polyp, fibroids, infertility and abortion can be treated with this minimal invasive technology.

The overall cost is less compared to the cost of inpatient admission and anaesthesia, which can help many women and prevent major surgeries like hysterectomy, said director of Tanvir Hospital Dr. S. Naunihal Singh and co-director Dr. Meeta.

Dr. Milind Telang from Pune, Dr. Alka Kumar from Jaipur, Dr. Aswath Kumar and Dr. Bimal John from Kerala, Dr. Aparijita D’ Souza and Dr. Aruna and Dr. Akanshi from ESIC Medical College were part of this educational activity, said a press release.