Workshop on land administration held

The Telangana Government has formulated several laws related to land administration since the formation of new State, said District Collector Buddha Prakash M. Jyoti addressing a day-long district-level consultation on ‘Land Administration in Telangana - Opportunities and Issues’.

At the consultative meeting on Tuesday he added that awareness on these laws and various other aspects was necessary to achieve the desired results through their implementation.

Mr. Buddha Prakash also mentioned that the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) and Landesa Rural Development Institute had participated in making the laws. Experts from these institutes conducted awareness workshops on the new laws being framed for the benefit of the people of the State.

The Government had implemented some measures in the recent months on disbursing land to the landless poor dalit families, regularisation of land transacted through sada bainamas, digitisation of land records and converting fallow lands to irrigated ones through the Mission Kakatiya programme. The workshop aimed at providing awareness to revenue officials on these aspects.