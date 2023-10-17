Workshop on insurance frauds for CID officers

October 17, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

ADG CID Mahesh M. Bhagwat on Tuesday stressed the need for police officers to enhance their investigation skills against diverse insurance frauds. He was speaking after inaugurating a workshop on life insurance frauds for the officers of the Crime Investigation Department (CID). The workshop, attended by all CID Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) and other senior officers, featured sessions led by Anil P.M. (Head-Legal, Chief Compliance) and Nirmal Paul (Head of Fraud Prevention Unit) from Bajaj Allianz, focussing on strategies to effectively combat life insurance frauds. The workshop was organised by Bajaj Allianz Insurance to address life insurance frauds.

