ADVERTISEMENT

Workshop on impact of Atal Innovation Mission on entrepreneurship held in Telangana

March 05, 2024 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

The Hindu Bureau

 SR University’s School of Business on Tuesday hosted a workshop on its campus to assess the impact of Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) on entrepreneurship.

Shireesh from NIT-Warangal and N. Suman Kumar presented findings on AIM’s role in fostering innovation and startups. The research showcased AIM’s influence on funding, collaboration and economic growth.

Ramjee Pallela stressed the need for sustained support for AIM initiatives. Forty-five school students, 55 college students, 10 research scholars, eight faculty members, six administrators, five startup owners and two policymakers attended the workshop.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US