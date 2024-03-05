GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Workshop on impact of Atal Innovation Mission on entrepreneurship held in Telangana

March 05, 2024 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

The Hindu Bureau

 SR University’s School of Business on Tuesday hosted a workshop on its campus to assess the impact of Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) on entrepreneurship.

Shireesh from NIT-Warangal and N. Suman Kumar presented findings on AIM’s role in fostering innovation and startups. The research showcased AIM’s influence on funding, collaboration and economic growth.

Ramjee Pallela stressed the need for sustained support for AIM initiatives. Forty-five school students, 55 college students, 10 research scholars, eight faculty members, six administrators, five startup owners and two policymakers attended the workshop.

