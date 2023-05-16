HamberMenu
Workshop on entrepreneurship in Hyderabad

May 16, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A State-level two-day workshop of “Swavalambi Bharat Abhiyan”, organised by the Swdeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) to cover a wide range of entrepreneurial topics for micro, small and medium enterprises as well as khadi and village units, concluded at the Centre for Cultural Resources & Training (CCRT) here on Monday. Industrialists and entrepreneurs as well as speakers from State Bank of India, Setwin and Khadi and Village Industries Commission addressed the meeting. RSS leaders S. Lingamurty, Racha Srinivas, SJM’s organising secretary Harish Babu and others participated, according to a press release.

