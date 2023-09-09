ADVERTISEMENT

Workshop on clinical research held at NIMS

September 09, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A workshop on ethics and regulations around conducting clinical research was organised at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) here on Saturday. The event was attended by more than 100 delegates.

Organised by the Department of Clinical Pharmacology and Therapeutics, NIMS, in association with Indian Society for Clinical Research, the focus of the workshop was on the roles and responsibilities of the ethics committees (EC) and investigators.

Research is the pillar of evidence-based-medicine, more so in the post COVID-era, highlighted NIMS Director N. Bheerappa. Addressing the delgates, HOD Clinical Pharmacology P. Usha Rani said that this workshop enlightens the investigators, EC members and other researchers on how to effectively conduct clinical research studies. with an emphasis on protection of human subjects.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US