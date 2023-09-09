Workshop on clinical research held at NIMS

September 09, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A workshop on ethics and regulations around conducting clinical research was organised at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) here on Saturday. The event was attended by more than 100 delegates.

Organised by the Department of Clinical Pharmacology and Therapeutics, NIMS, in association with Indian Society for Clinical Research, the focus of the workshop was on the roles and responsibilities of the ethics committees (EC) and investigators.

Research is the pillar of evidence-based-medicine, more so in the post COVID-era, highlighted NIMS Director N. Bheerappa. Addressing the delgates, HOD Clinical Pharmacology P. Usha Rani said that this workshop enlightens the investigators, EC members and other researchers on how to effectively conduct clinical research studies. with an emphasis on protection of human subjects.