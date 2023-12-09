Workshop on AI for pharma & biotec

HamberMenu
December 09, 2023 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Federation of Asian Biotech Associations (FABA) is organising a workshop on “Artificial Intelligence for Pharma and Biotech” in collaboration with Science Gurus, and the University of Hyderabad (UoH), from Dec. 11 to 16.

This workshop promises to be a showcase of recent advancements, pivotal technologies, and their applications within the field of artificial intelligence. Global experts, leading the charge in developing and applying AI across various domains, including understanding diseases, drug discovery, therapeutic candidate development, clinical trials, and beyond, will take center stage.

It will be primarily featured in elucidating the basic concepts of AI and its application for knowledge extraction, shedding light on how the pharma and biotech industry is seamlessly integrating AI into their R&D processes. Special attention will be given to the instrumental roles that AI plays in enhancing efficiencies at each stage of drug discovery and development, supported by compelling case studies.

The inaugural address is by Dr. Krishnan Nandabalan from InveniAI. The keynote address, titled “Why Does Intelligence Need Data? Building the AI Nation,” will be delivered by Dr. Sunu Engineer from iSPIRT. Dr. Vasudeva Varma from Brane Enterprises will discuss the role of Gen AI and large language models in healthcare.

The valedictory address will be given by Dr. Mahesh Bhalgat from Syngene International Limited, said FABA executive president P. Reddanna in a press release on Friday.

