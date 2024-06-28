GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Workshop on AI for climate-resilient agriculture held in Vemulawada

Published - June 28, 2024 07:55 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

The Hindu Bureau

A workshop titled ‘Artificial Intelligence for Climate Resilient Agriculture’ was organised in Vemulawada, Rajanna Sircilla district, on Friday.

It aimed at spreading awareness among farmers on climate change-related information and methods to reduce crop investment and increase agricultural yield.

The workshop was organised as part of collaborative initiatives to promote climate-resilient agriculture in Telangana through Indo-German cooperation, according to the organisers.

The workshop saw the launch of a project titled ‘Accelerating Climate-Resilient Agriculture in Telangana through Data-Driven Agro-Ecological Test Hubs (ACRAT)‘, according to a press release.

Former Vemulawada MLA and agriculture advisor Chennamaneni Ramesh had played a key role in facilitating partnerships between German organisations and the Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU), Hyderabad, for this project in the region.

Representatives from Fraunhofer HHI, Germany, PJTSAU, AgHub, the Department of Agriculture, ITE&C, NABARD, SEWS NGO and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) were among those present.

The deliberations included launching a special BMEL (Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Germany)-funded project to accelerate climate-resilient agriculture in Telangana through data-driven technologies.

