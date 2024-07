A two-day seminar on the techniques of deciphering and studying the evolution of medical manuscripts concluded here on Saturday. Noted palaeographers taught assistant professors and postgraduate scholars from different parts of the country how to decode Grantha, Vattezhuthu, Nagari, Kannada and Telugu scripts during the workshop, which was conducted by National Institute of Indian Medical Heritage.

