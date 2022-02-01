Telangana

Workshop held at AIIMS Bibinagar

A workshop on ‘Ethos of Behavioural Physiology - Continuum in Translational Research’ was held at All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bibinagar, to mark first foundation day of physiology department.

Guest faculty, Dr Laxmi T Rao from Neurophusiology department at NIMHANS, Bengaluru, conducted academic session on animal behaviour. Training on animal experimentation and techniques was provided by scientist Dr Praveen TK, JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty.

AIIMS Bibinagar Executive Director Dr Vikas Bhatia, Dean-Academics Dr Rahul Narang and others have participated in the programme.


