Works on irrigation projects stopped: TS

State files affidavit in the National Green Tribunal

State files affidavit in the National Green Tribunal

The Telangana government has filed an affidavit in the National Green Tribunal (NGT) saying that it has stopped works on Palamuru-Rangareddy and Dindi lift-irrigation schemes in November. The affidavit was filed in response to a notice by NGT that it came to know about works continuing on the lift-irrigation schemes in defiance of its order to suspend them till the schemes got environmental clearance. The Andhra Pradesh government had moved the tribunal on the continuation of the works. Special Chief Secretary of Irrigation Rajat Kumar told TheHindu that the affidavit was filed by Engineer-in-Chief C. Muralidhar on February 14. The NGT was scheduled to take up hearing in the case on Thursday and Friday.