Works done, sarpanches waiting for funds

As part of the 30-day village development programme that was implemented across the State, A. Ravi Kumar, Sarpanch of Dappur in Nyakal mandal of Sangareddy district, had spent about ₹ 3.2 lakh for various in the village. While initiating the programme, the government as well as officials asked sarpanches to commence the works without issuing any guidelines. The programme was implemented from September 6 to October 5.

Taking this as an opportunity to change the face of villages, many sarpanches including Ravi Kumar borrowed money from friends and family members and spent it on various works like demolishing old houses, for removal of garbage, cutting tumma trees and cleaning of drains.

No guidelines

As the government has not issued proper guidelines for implementing the programme, at some places Collectors took the initiative and made the payments. For instance, the Collector of Warangal Urban has issued orders fixing the rates for the work done.

Front End Loader (JCB)/ Hydraulic excavator- ₹ 1,150 per hour, Dozer- ₹ 800 per hour, tractor with trolley – ₹ 2,600 per day including fuel and batta, light jungle clearance – ₹ 2.92 per square metre, clearing of juliflora (tumma) – ₹ 3.50 per square metre, removal of tree stumps - ₹ 44 each, supply of good gravel ₹ 750 per tractor and supply of stone dust with chips ₹ 2,400 per tractor.

“At many villages the evaluation of work done is still taking place and hence the sarpanches are clueless when they will get the amount spent for various works. We have hired heavy machinery on hourly basis and the officials are stating that they would count the number of trips in which tractors carried the debris of demolished old houses. We do not know whether we get the amount we spent on the village,” said a sarpanch on condition of anonymity.

“We cannot form guidelines at the local level as the programme was State level and there was a need to get them issued from Hyderabad so that there is uniformity. Engineers have to take the measurements,” said an officer.

“We have formed some local guidelines and commenced payments for the work done. Our Collector took the initiative in this regard. Some of the sarpanches had already drawn money for the work done during 30 days’ programme. However, there is no problem wherever panchayat secretaries are well versed with the system. At other places problems are cropping up,” said an officer from Siddipet.

Bills submitted

“I had spent about ₹ 1.5 lakh during the programme and withdrew about ₹ 70,000 so far by submitting bills. Our mandal development officers and other officials are cooperative,” B. Ravinder Goud, Sarpanch of Ensanpally told The Hindu.

The case of D Parsharamulu, sarpanch of Jakkapur, who spent about ₹ 4 lakh, is different. He is yet to draw the money spent for the village.