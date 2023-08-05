Workers stage protest demanding regularisation of service

August 05, 2023 12:52 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - HYDERABAD

Hundreds of workers from various sectors gathered at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park on Friday to protest against the worker unfriendly policies of the State and Central governments.

The workers from construction sector, model/KGBV schools, mid-day meals scheme, beedi rolling industry, panchayat, municipal and other fields under the banner of Indian Federation of Trade Unions held a demonstration and meeting where academic and activist G. Haragopal lambasted Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for going back on his promise of regularising contract and outsourcing workers.

Prof. Haragopal drew attention to the destitute condition of masses, in stark contrast to the enormous wealth accumulated by the corporates.

He also criticised the removal of existing protections to the labour by the Central government.

The meeting put forth a host of demands including regularisation of employment for contract/outsourcing workers, revision of minimum wages, resolution to panchayat workers’ strike, pensions to construction workers and others.

