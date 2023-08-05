HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Workers stage protest demanding regularisation of service

August 05, 2023 12:52 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - HYDERABAD

Swathi V 9046
Members of Indian Federation of Trade Unions (IFTU) staging a protest demanding regularisation of the services in Hyderabad on Friday.

Members of Indian Federation of Trade Unions (IFTU) staging a protest demanding regularisation of the services in Hyderabad on Friday. | Photo Credit: G RAMAKRISHNA

Hundreds of workers from various sectors gathered at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park on Friday to protest against the worker unfriendly policies of the State and Central governments.

The workers from construction sector, model/KGBV schools, mid-day meals scheme, beedi rolling industry, panchayat, municipal and other fields under the banner of Indian Federation of Trade Unions held a demonstration and meeting where academic and activist G. Haragopal lambasted Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for going back on his promise of regularising contract and outsourcing workers.

Prof. Haragopal drew attention to the destitute condition of masses, in stark contrast to the enormous wealth accumulated by the corporates.

He also criticised the removal of existing protections to the labour by the Central government.

The meeting put forth a host of demands including regularisation of employment for contract/outsourcing workers, revision of minimum wages, resolution to panchayat workers’ strike, pensions to construction workers and others.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.