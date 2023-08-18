Worker killed in freak accident in GDK-11 incline underground coal mine

A contract worker was killed in a freak accident in the GDK-11 incline underground coal mine of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL)’s RG-I Area in Godavarikhani of Peddapalli district around Thursday midnight.
The deceased was identified as Krishna Murari, 40, a contract worker of a private mining services firm deployed in the continuous miner panel in the underground coal mine.
He hailed from Madikonda in Hanamkonda district.
Krishna Murari died on the spot when a portion of the side wall collapsed on him while working on the continuous miner panel late on Thursday night, sources said.
The Godavarikhani two-town police have registered a case and are investigating.
