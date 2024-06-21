Worker dies after falling from 22nd floor of under-construction building 

A 21-year-old labourer, native of Jharkhand, died after falling from the 22nd floor of an under-construction building in Narsingi on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Ramdev Ganjhu, who was working at the BDC construction site. The deceased’s brother Anand Ganjhu, who also worked at the same site filed a complaint.

According to police, Ramdev was working on the 22nd floor when he fell. He suffered fractures on his right shoulder and lower part of the right knee. He was rushed to the nearby private hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.