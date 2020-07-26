Work with commitment, Vinod Kumar tells new recruits

HYDERABAD

26 July 2020 22:11 IST

State Planning Board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar has asked the officials to work with commitment in the effective implementation of the welfare and development programmes launched by the government for them.

He said it was the responsibility of the officials to see that the programmes reached the targeted beneficiaries at the grassroots level and they should also regularly monitor the implementation of these programmes. Mr. Vinod Kumar was interacting with representatives of the newly recruited deputy tahsildars and excise inspectors who called on him at Ministers’ Quarters on Sunday. In all, 257 deputy tehsildars and 284 excise inspectors completed their training and secured postings recently.

Mr. Vinod Kumar explained the new recruits about the need to endear themselves to people. This would be possible only when they keep track of the problems faced by the people and redress them at the earliest. The officials should focus on completing the targets set by the government duly following the rules and regulations set for them.

In the process, they should take suggestions from the people’s representatives of the respective villages irrespective of their political affiliations.