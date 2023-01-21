‘Work unitedly, bring party to power’

January 21, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST

All India Congress Committee (AICC) Telangana incharge Manikrao Thakre called upon party leaders to work unitedly and bring the party to the power in the State. Stating that Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra was an extension of AICC former president Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY), Mr. Manikrao said that Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy would tour about 50 constituencies and the remaining would be toured party senior leaders.

Addressing the party extended committee meeting held here and presided over by Mr. Revanth Reddy on Saturday, Mr. Thakre clarified that he would be neutral and would not take sides.

“My job is to do what the party High Command says. Take the message of Rahul Gandhi to every one with Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra. Coming to power is not an impossible task if we work unitedly. Do not harm party interests by peaking against the party in open,” he told party leaders in uncompromising terms.

Mr. Revanth Reddy said that Mr. Rahul Gandhi would hoist the national flag at Srinagar on January 30 instead of January 26 as scheduled. He accused the Central Government of trying to prevent Rahul Gandhi from hoisting the flag, showing security as the reason.

“Rahul Gandhi has decided to hoist national flag at Srininagar, come what may. In the name of security reasons, the government has prevented him from doing so. With firm decision, Rahul would hoist the flag on January 30,” said Mr. Revanth Reddy.

Informing that Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra would commence on February 6 for 60 days, the TPCC president said that either party former president Sonia Gandhi or party senior leader Priyanka Gandhi would be invited to the inaugural. He said that the newly appointed District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents would take charge before February 6. He also warned taking action against those harming the party interests.

CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka suggested that the party workers work hard for the next two months.

The meeting was attended by the Congress incharge, Hath Se Hath Jodo yatra incharge Girish Chodankar, Lok Sabha member N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, and AICC secretaries Bosu Raju, Rohit Chaudhary, Nadim Javid, Sampat Kumar and Chinna Reddy.