ADVERTISEMENT

Work together for BRS victory: Harish Rao to Jangaon cadre

October 11, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Finance T. Harish Rao speaking at the party meeting of Jangaon constituency on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

hyderabad

Senior BRS leader and Minister for Finance and Health T. Harish Rao has asked the party cadre of Jangaon constituency to set aside differences, if any, as their leaders Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy and Palla Rajeshwar Reddy have joined hands.

In a meeting with party leaders of Jangaon district and cadre from Jangaon constituency held on Wednesday, Mr. Rao said that sitting MLA Mr. Yadagiri Reddy had blessed the new candidate Mr. Rajeshwar Reddy wholeheartedly and had also passed on the responsibility of work to be done in the constituency. It was for the party ranks now to ensure victory for Mr. Rajeshwar Reddy with a huge majority.

Stating that the party leadership had recognised the hard work put in by Mr. Yadagiri Reddy and made him the chairman of TSRTC, Mr. Rao asked leaders to work together for the party’s victory. Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Satyavathi Rathod, Station Ghanpur MLA and chairman of Rythu Bandhu Samithi, and MLC Basvaraju Saraiah participated in the meeting.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Rao said that the BRS government had implemented many schemes without even promising them, along with keeping the promises made. He mentioned that the Congress had made unimplementable promises in Karnataka and it was unable to keep them now after coming to power.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US