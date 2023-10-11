HamberMenu
Work together for BRS victory: Harish Rao to Jangaon cadre

October 11, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Finance T. Harish Rao speaking at the party meeting of Jangaon constituency on Wednesday.

Minister for Finance T. Harish Rao speaking at the party meeting of Jangaon constituency on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

hyderabad

Senior BRS leader and Minister for Finance and Health T. Harish Rao has asked the party cadre of Jangaon constituency to set aside differences, if any, as their leaders Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy and Palla Rajeshwar Reddy have joined hands.

In a meeting with party leaders of Jangaon district and cadre from Jangaon constituency held on Wednesday, Mr. Rao said that sitting MLA Mr. Yadagiri Reddy had blessed the new candidate Mr. Rajeshwar Reddy wholeheartedly and had also passed on the responsibility of work to be done in the constituency. It was for the party ranks now to ensure victory for Mr. Rajeshwar Reddy with a huge majority.

Stating that the party leadership had recognised the hard work put in by Mr. Yadagiri Reddy and made him the chairman of TSRTC, Mr. Rao asked leaders to work together for the party’s victory. Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Satyavathi Rathod, Station Ghanpur MLA and chairman of Rythu Bandhu Samithi, and MLC Basvaraju Saraiah participated in the meeting.

Mr. Rao said that the BRS government had implemented many schemes without even promising them, along with keeping the promises made. He mentioned that the Congress had made unimplementable promises in Karnataka and it was unable to keep them now after coming to power.

