Work suspended in entire State judiciary till April 14,

Regular judicial and administration work in entire State judiciary, including Telangana High Court and subordinate courts in districts, is suspended till April 14, in the backdrop of COVID-19.

The High Court, which had been hearing only urgent matters since this March 17 (three days a week), will continue to do so. However, hereafter even the urgent matters would be heard only through video-conferring or Skype. These crucial decisions were taken by the High Court after a meeting chaired by Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and attended by Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao and Justice A. Rajasheker Reddy.

Lawyers and people wishing to file any urgent matters or cases before the HC should send them through email to Registrar General (email id: reg.gen-tshc@aij.gov.in ), briefly justifying reasons for urgent hearing. The RG would place the matters before the Chief Justice who would permit to list the matters before any bench of the HC.

Following permission from the Chief Justice, the date and time of listing would be published on the HC website. Lawyers and petitioners would get the details through short messaging service (SMS). They have to make their submissions through video-conferencing or Skype to the benches concerned. The judges would hear them through their respective home-offices. Detailed procedure to be followed in this regard was already posted on HC website.

All cases listed in district courts up to April 14 would be adjourned en-bloc to a working day after one month. Details would be uploaded in district court websites. The period of limitation in all proceedings from March 15 was extended till further orders to be passed by Supreme Court.

Interim orders or directions issued by the HC and subordinate courts earlier and to expired by March 20 would stand automatically extended till June 7 or further orders. Any party aggrieved by extension of these interim directions were at liberty seek appropriate relief.