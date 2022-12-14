Work on widening NH163 begins, triggering realty boom

December 14, 2022 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Dotted yellow lines, numbers on the road, and marker poles have cropped up at multiple locations on National Highway 163, which is set to be expanded to six-lane road at a cost of nearly ₹1,000 crore.

Between Manneguda and TSPA Junction, stretches of land adjoining the road have been flattened around the banyan trees and other trees using earthmovers. At Chai Chaska café near Aziznagar, workers are busy dismantling portions of the building that will come under the road. “This is the oldest café on this road. I have been here for 15 years. It was all wilderness. Now, this will be reduced to half the size,” said Jameel Ahmed of the restaurant.

The road is being widened after factoring in the growth of traffic. The sharpest growth is expected to be on the stretch near Chevella with 20,361 PCU (passenger car units used to measure traffic density) in 2020, rising to 33,349 by 2030.

Information about the alignment is not publicly available leading to speculation about the route. “The whole restaurant frontage will go up to that mark,” says Mahender Reddy, a realtor, pointing to the sign Taj. “But we are not sure,” he adds a caveat. The hundreds of banyan trees that line the route now have a marking with numbers. “These trees will disappear. Those rocks will go. There will be a junction at this place,” says Narasimha, who owns a patch of land in the area. “Some people are happy that the road will pass beside their plots. But other are not so happy as they are losing most of their property in the road widening. The government sanctioned compensation is very low compared to market rate,” he says.

The area where agricultural land used to be measured in acres is now being measured in yards. “Currently the rate is between ₹35,000 and ₹40,000 per square yard. It was ₹12,000 till three years back,” says one of the realtor.

The marking poles can be seen planted in farmlands, homes, restaurants and even colleges in the area.