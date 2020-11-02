Work on new bus station gathering pace

KHAMMAM

02 November 2020 21:03 IST

New complex to have 30 platforms

Work on the new bus station complex in the town is gaining pace after suffering severe disruption from the coronavirus-induced crisis in the last few months.

After missing the mid-2020 deadline, the executing agency has accelerated the pace of execution of work on the integrated bus station complex in recent weeks.

The severe space constraints coupled with poor passenger amenities in the existing old bus station have necessitated a new bus station to provide modern facilities to commuters and also ease the traffic congestion in the core area of the town.

The foundation stone for the new bus station was laid in June, 2017. As per the original plan, the bus station complex will be constructed at an estimated cost of ₹17 crore with 30 platforms, crew rest rooms, a cafeteria and other modern facilities.

The plan also envisages construction of a mall-cum-multiplex under the public-private-partnership (PPP) mode on the lines of some of the most modern bus stations in the country.

About 60 % of the work on the bus station complex is already over and the remaining work is progressing at a swift speed, said the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), Regional Manager, Khammam, Krishna Murthy.

The new bus station is expected to be completed by January 1, 2021, he told The Hindu when contacted. It will have 25 boarding platforms and five alighting platforms with sprawling space earmarked for passenger amenities.