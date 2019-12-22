Work on modern bus station in Khammam to pick up soon

After facing initial hiccups due to lack of proper coordination, work on the “ultra modern” new bus station, proposed at an estimated cost of ₹ 25 crore in a sprawling 7.5-acre NSP land close to the bypass in the town, is all set to pick up pace.

The most sought after new bus station, which is imperative to ease traffic congestion at the existing bus stand here, may become a reality by mid-2020, if the latest deadline of six months set by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) authorities concerned for completion of the works, is any indication.

In what is being billed as the most modern bus station, the proposed state-of-the-art complex will have 25 boarding and five alighting platforms, crew rest rooms, cafeteria and other modern amenities for passengers. A mall-cum-multiplex will be constructed under the public-private-partnership (PPP) mode in an area of 1.6 acres on the premises of the spacious bus station complex, sources added.

The foundation stone for the new bus station was laid in June 2017. However, teething problems led to considerable delay in commencement of the civil works and their slow pace of execution.

In a significant step towards expediting the works on the new bus station, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar along with Collector R V Karnan and the TSRTC officials made an on-the-spot review of the progress of works at the site earmarked for the “ultar-modern” bus station here three days ago.

Mr Ajay directed the TSRTC authorities to review the works on a fortnightly basis and ensure that the new bus station is thrown open for public use in six months.