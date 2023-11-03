ADVERTISEMENT

Work on modalities to set up additional polling stations

November 03, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Total voters in Telangana at 3.21 crore, 41 lakh more than 2018 polls 

The Hindu Bureau

The State election officials are working out modalities relating to the additional number of polling stations that should be set up for the Assembly elections.

The election authority has initially announced 35,356 polling stations — 20,898 in rural areas and 14,458 in urban areas — in different parts of the State. But, with the receipt of more applications for registration as voters, particularly voters in the age group of 18-19 years, officials concerned are contemplating on increasing the number of polling stations.

59 lakh new applications

The total number of eligible voters had risen from 3.13 crore during the special summary revision to 3.21 crore as of now. According to Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj, 59 lakh new applications have been received, and November 10 had been set as deadline for their disposal. The number of voters in the age group of 18-19 has reached 9.1 lakh.

“As the number of voters has increased, more polling stations will be added now,” he said. The number of additional polling stations would be finalised after the disposal of applications received through Forms 6, 7 and 8 by November 10, and subsequent generation of final electoral roll. “These rolls will be given to contesting candidates as and when required and to political parties on payment basis,” he said.

The election authority was focussing on increasing the voting percentage in GHMC and other major municipal corporations. “Special focus will be on reaching out to young voters,” he said. Of the total 119 constituencies, 75 are in single district and 36 spread over two districts, while the remaining eight are constituencies falling in three districts.

