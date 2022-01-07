Work on medical college at Sangareddy going on briskly

HYDERABAD

07 January 2022 00:25 IST

40% work is complete using precast construction technology

The work on construction of medical college at the Sangareddy district headquarters is moving fast. The government has announced that the classes in the medical college will commence from the next academic year and arrangements are being done in that direction.

Already some of faculty has reported at the medical college. Some 18 professors of various departments have joined duty and another three are yet to report. Associate professors will be finalised after promotions and some 40 assistant professors have already been recruited. At present the office of the medical college is being run on the premises of the government hospital where the college is coming up.

The proposed college building on the premises of the district hospital would be spread over 90,000 square feet. It would be a single block with G+2 mode and is estimated to cost ₹ 30 crore. Recently, Minister for Finance and Health T. Harish Rao visited the hospital, examined the ongoing construction and directed the officials to speed up the process of construction.

“We are planning to complete the construction by the end of April. So far 40 % construction is complete. We are using precast construction technology,” R&B EE Suresh explained.

“Some of the faculty members have already reported. We are planning to commence classes from the academic year 2022–23, provided all permissions are received,” College principal Vani told The Hindu. Establishment of a medical college at Sangareddy has been a long pending demand by locals, including Congress MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy. TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had promised establishment of medical college during election campaign in 2018.

Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy made an appeal to the Chief Minister in the Assembly for which the latter responded positively. Even TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao during his recent visit to Sangareddy acknowledged that the medical college was sanctioned after the appeal by the MLA.